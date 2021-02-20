Mishustin, Golovchenko Discuss Agreement on Transportation of Belarusian Oil Products

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, on Saturday discussed the implementation of the agreement on transportation of Belarusian oil productions for their subsequent export via Russian ports during a phone conversation, the Russian government said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, on Saturday discussed the implementation of the agreement on transportation of Belarusian oil productions for their subsequent export via Russian ports during a phone conversation, the Russian government said in a statement.

"The heads of government discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in various fields. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the intergovernmental agreement on the transportation of Belarusian oil products intended for export via Russian ports, signed on February 19, 2021, in Moscow," the statement said.

In addition, Mishustin and Golovchenko exchanged views on joint measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.