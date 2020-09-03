Mishustin, Golovchenko Discussed Oil Flows Switch From Lithuanian to Russian Ports - Novak

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, discussed switch of oil flows from Lithuanian ports through Russian ports, in particular, Ust-Luga, and this issue will be worked out, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, discussed switch of oil flows from Lithuanian ports through Russian ports, in particular, Ust-Luga, and this issue will be worked out, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Yes, this issue was also discussed today within the framework of negotiations. The Russian side is interested in the oil products that are sold today through third countries we have an opportunity to ensure sale of these oil products through St.

Petersburg, through Ust-Luga, that is, through Russian ports," Novak said, answering whether the issue of switching energy flows from Lithuania to Ust-Luga had been discussed at the prime ministers' meeting in Minsk.

"For this, it is also necessary to work out economic conditions between transport companies, port companies, Belneftekhim. Actually, we will also deal with this now in accordance with the instructions of the prime minister," the minister emphasized.