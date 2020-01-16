UrduPoint.com
Mishustin Says Met With Siluanov To Discuss Funding Of Putin's New Social Initiatives

Thu 16th January 2020

Mishustin Says Met With Siluanov to Discuss Funding of Putin's New Social Initiatives

Candidate for Russia's prime minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday he had met with Russian acting Finance Minister Anton Siluanov to discuss the funding of Russian President Vladimir Putin's new social initiatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Candidate for Russia's prime minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday he had met with Russian acting Finance Minister Anton Siluanov to discuss the funding of Russian President Vladimir Putin's new social initiatives.

When asked by lawmakers where the government planned to take funds to implement the provisions Putin voiced during his address to parliament, Mishustin said 25 days were being given to consider amendments to the budget code.

"Today I held all consultations with [acting] Finance Minister Anton Siluanov," he said.

