MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a visit to the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Friday to take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the Russian cabinet said.

"On July 17, the head of the Russian government, Mishustin, will pay a visit to the Republic of Belarus (the city of Minsk) and will take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council," the cabinet said in a statement.

At this meeting, the prime ministers of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will discuss pressing matters related to the development of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), including removal of market barriers, and formation of common gas, oil and oil products markets, the Russian cabinet added.

"They are expected to make decisions on drafting road maps for EAEU industrialization and the development of its agriculture industry, and approve other initiatives necessary for the functioning and development of the EAEU market, and for equal competition conditions," the statement read on.