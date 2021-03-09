UrduPoint.com
Mishustin's Visit To Belarus To Center Around Economic Cooperation Strategy - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Preparations are ongoing for Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to Belarus, talks are expected to focus on the bilateral economic cooperation strategy, Russian ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev said on Tuesday.

"We are currently engaged in preparations for the prime minister's visit to the republic.

The agenda is as follows: we must grow stronger together, we must abandon momentary disputes, and even if they happen, we must not turn this into some global tragedy ... Most importantly, we must confirm the economic cooperation strategy," Mezentsev told RBC broadcaster.

The Russian ambassador expressed confidence that the meeting would contribute to progress in the bilateral cooperation.

