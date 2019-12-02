UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missed Revenue Target May Lead To Harsher Measures, Mini-budget: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:41 PM

Missed revenue target may lead to harsher measures, mini-budget: Mian Zahid Hussain

Non-payment of refunds has pushed export sector to deathbed

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said revenue target for the month of November has been missed which will lead to harsher tax collection drive and a mini-budget.
The masses and the business community is worried about the more harsh measures to boost collection which will leave many businesses reeling, he said.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader that the continued hike in power tariff has emerged as a threat to economic activities while the recent reduction in petrol price by 25 paisa is insignificant.


The former minister noted that the collection for the month of Nov was Rs334 billion or 17 percent more as compared to the last year but it is Rs48 billion short of the target which has pushed the shortfall of ongoing fiscal to Rs211 billion.


The July to November target was Rs1.830 trillion while collection remained Rs1.

618 trillion. The number of filers has increased by 1.6 million but the income tax collection was missed by Rs54 billion for which the date of filing returns has been extended.

Collection under customs duty was missed by Rs76 billion, while the Sales Tax target was fixed at Rs754 billion while the collection remained Rs715 billion.
Collection under Sales Tax was up by Rs200 billion but the business community says that refunds to the tune of Rs350 billion have been blocked otherwise the situation would have been different while payment as per the promises will improve the economic landscape.


The non-payment of refunds has pushed export sector to the deathbed while energy tariff has also become a matter of concern. He said that business has becoming difficult for exporters while the eroded buying power of masses and interest rates have also damaged masses and the business community while mini-budget will be a last nail in their coffin.


The PM should take urgent steps to boost exports to bail out the country from an economic crisis, he demanded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Petrol Exports Business Alliance Lead Price July November All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

SCMC intensifies activities during National Bullyi ..

16 minutes ago

Court accepts plea bargain of two accused

5 minutes ago

Mauritius installs ex-culture minister as presiden ..

5 minutes ago

11 arrested over marriage act violations in Faisal ..

5 minutes ago

Stampede kills 9 in Brazil's Sao Paulo

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms on Preliminary Basis Putin-Erdoga ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.