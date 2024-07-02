- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Mission Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Kate Somvongsiri on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment to supporting agriculture and livestock sector in Pakistan to ensure sustainable agriculture growth and economic development.
The Mission Director of USAID along with US Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins visited the Center of Excellence for Olive Research and Training (CEFORT) at the Barani Agriculture Research Institute and the Ghulam Rasul Farm.
The diplomats highlighted the longstanding US-Pakistan partnership in the agriculture and dairy sectors and said that the United States remains dedicated to fostering partnerships that drive sustainable development and economic prosperity for the people of Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion, Mission Head USAID said that the integration of technology and value addition in dairy farming is crucial to enhance productivity and sustainability, adding that the United States remains dedicated to fostering partnerships that drive sustainable development.
“This farm is just one example of the US-Pakistan partnership to help improve the dairy productivity and increase income of the farmers through training and fostering connections with micro-finance institutions and breeder associations,” she added.
Kate Somvongsiri also visited the Ghulam Rasul Farm, toured the milk pasteurization facility established with USAID's support and said that Pakistan ranks among the world's top five milk producing countries with the fourth largest livestock herd in the world.
This Farm’s pasteurization unit, showcases how innovative business ideas and effective implementation can ensure sustainability. Supported by a USAID project that concluded in 2021, the farm has continued to grow, producing additional products and highlighting the long-term impact of USAID’s work.
US Consul General Kristin Hawkins on the occasion lauded the BARI’s sustained efforts to promote olive cultivation following USAID’s assistance to establish CEFORT and to develop the olive sector in Punjab.
The US diplomats also met with Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Qurat-ul-Ain Malik and said that these visits reaffirm the US Government’s commitment to supporting economic growth and sustainability in Pakistan’s agricultural sector.
