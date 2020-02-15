UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mixed Close Ends Positive Week On Wall Street

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 08:50 AM

Mixed close ends positive week on Wall Street

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :US stocks posted mixed results on Friday, capping a week that saw all indices hit records then recede before bounding back amid fears over the new coronavirus outbreak.

Wall Street has been eyeing the outbreak in China that has spread widely, infecting nearly 64,000 people and killing almost 1,400, raising fears of a sustained disruption of the global economy.

Meanwhile, economic statistics released Friday did little to spur the markets, although key companies including Nvidia and Expedia posted solid results.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.1 percent at 29,398.08 points.

The tech-rich Nasdaq posted a gain of 0.2 percent at 9,731.18 points, while the broad-based S&P 500 also rose 0.2 percent to 3,380.16 points.

The muddled close was a contrast from Thursday, when all three indices closed in the red, and Wednesday, when all finished at record highs.

"It's a mixed session," said Peter Cardilla of Spartan Capital Securities, who pointed to a Monday holiday in the United States.

"No one wants to commit money before the long weekend." Nonetheless, the major indices made substantial gains over the week as a whole, with the Dow up one percent, the Nasdaq growing 2.2 percent and the S&P 500 up 1.6 percent.

The US Commerce Department earlier in the day reported a 0.3 percent increase in retail sales in January compared to December, as expected.

Industrial production statistics released by the Federal Reserve showed a drop of 0.3 percent over the same period, blamed on Boeing's decision to shut down production lines for its grounded 737 MAX aircraft, data that Cardilla said underlined the mixed nature of the trading day.

A solid earnings report from graphics card manufacturer Nvidia pushed its price up seven percent, while similarly positive results from online travel company Expedia led to a gain of 11 percent.

Markets will reopen on Tuesday, and investors are looking forward to fourth quarter results from Walmart, the largest private US employer.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Same Price United States Money January December Stocks Market Commerce All From Walmart Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Senator Graham Suggests Replacing Iran Nuclear ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan, Turkey vow to transform bilateral ties i ..

9 hours ago

Countries Affected by CIA Spyware Scandal Should S ..

9 hours ago

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak ..

9 hours ago

World champion Hamilton says Verstappen comments ' ..

9 hours ago

US, Ukrainian Security Officials Discuss Boosting ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.