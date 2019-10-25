UrduPoint.com
ML-1 Project Has Great Significance In CPEC: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:56 PM

ML-1 project has great significance in CPEC: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Karachi to Peshawar ML-1 project has great significance in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project and will provide better travel and transport facilities to people

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan says Karachi to Peshawar ML-1 project has great significance in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project and will provide better travel and transport facilities to people.The prime minister was talking to Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed who called on him in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said progress of railways was a must for the country's development.Sheikh Rashid Ahmed while briefing the prime minister, said that PC-1 of 1872 kilometer Karachi-Peshawar ML-1 project had been sent to the Planning Commission and work on this strategically important project would be started next year.They also discussed political situation of the country during the meeting.

