MNFS&Research Ensures To Address Challenges For Enhancing Rice Export
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of National Food Security and Research on Wednesday reiterates its unwavering commitment to resolving issues faced by rice exporters and ensuring adherence to international phytosanitary standards.
Following recent concerns regarding the non-issuance of Phytosanitary Certificates, the ministry, in collaboration with stakeholders, has taken comprehensive steps to address these challenges, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Nation Food Security and Research.
Key progress was made during a high-level meeting with the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), where MNFS&R emphasized its commitment to supporting exporters while safeguarding Pakistan’s reputation in global trade.
The Department of Plant Protection (DPP) is actively working to simplify and expedite the process of issuing Phytosanitary Certificates, besides measures have been implemented to ensure compliance with Pakistan Plant Quarantine Rules (PPQR) 2019 and the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC).
The Ministry continues to work closely with REAP and other stakeholders to resolve ongoing issues collaboratively and ensure smooth export operations.
The Ministry warns that any compromise on compliance with food safety and phytosanitary standards can lead to stricter trade barriers or export bans, harming Pakistan’s economy and credibility.
Exporters are encouraged to align with regulatory requirements to ensure uninterrupted trade and the ministry remains committed to addressing exporters’ concerns and fostering sustainable growth in the agricultural sector.
