Mnuchin Discusses COVID-19 Economic Response With UK, Canada Finance Ministers - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the finance ministers of the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia discussed the economic response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Treasury Department said in a readout of the discussion on Thursday.

"US Treasury Secretary Steven T.

Mnuchin participated in a conference call with the finance ministers of Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom to discuss policies to support business and employment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the readout said.

The discussion included the various response policies the four countries have undertaken to stem the effects of the economic downturn that came about from the restrictive measures imposed to combat the novel coronavirus, according to the readout.

The call was hosted by the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.