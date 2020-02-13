UrduPoint.com
Mnuchin Says He Does Not Expect Coronavirus To Impact US Economy Beyond 2020

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday that he does not expect the novel coronavirus outbreak to affect the United States' economy past 2020.

"I do not expect the coronavirus will have an impact beyond this year," Mnuchin told the US Senate Finance Committee.

However, Mnuchin said he has not ruled out that the novel coronavirus outbreak may have an effect on the economy this year.

Some 45,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide and more than 1,100 have died, according to published reports.

