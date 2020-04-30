Mnuchin Says US Looking to Store Several Hundred Mln Barrels of Oil in Strategic Reserve

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during remarks at White House that the United States is looking into storing an additional several hundred million barrels of oil in the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

"We're also exploring potentially having the ability to store another several hundred million barrels," Mnuchin said on Wednesday evening.