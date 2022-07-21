UrduPoint.com

Mobile Import Decline 4.19% To $1978.654 Million In FY 2022

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Mobile import decline 4.19% to $1978.654 million in FY 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The import of mobile phones has witnessed a decrease of 4.19 percent during the fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth the US $1978.654 million during July-June (2021-22) as compared to the imports of US $2065.166 million during July-June (2020-21), showing a decline of 4.19 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also witnessed a decline of 84.26 percent during the month of June 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobile phones during June 2022 was recorded at $32.221 million against the exports of $204.

677 million in June 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones decreased by 76.52 percent during June 2022, as compared to the imports of US $137.213 million during May 2022, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's total merchandise exports increased by 25.64 percent during the fiscal year under review.

The merchandize exports during July-June (2021-22) were recorded at $31.792 billion as compared to the exports of $25.304 billion during July- June (2020-21), the PBS reported.

On the other hand, the merchandize imports went up by 42.21 percent from $56.380 billion last year to $80.177 billion during the period under review.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Mobile Same May June From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

4 hours ago
 Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja ..

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

13 hours ago
 Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

13 hours ago
 Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next ..

Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next PM

13 hours ago
 78 accused arrested on reported involvement in vio ..

78 accused arrested on reported involvement in violent incidents

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.