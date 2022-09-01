UrduPoint.com

Mobile Import Declined 67.46% In July 2022

September 01, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The import of mobile phones has witnessed a decrease of 67.46 percent during the first month of current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth of the US $38.

804 million during July 2022 as compared to the imports of US $119.237 million during July 2021, showing a decline of 67.46 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones however witnessed an increase of 20.43 percent during July 2022, as compared to the imports of US $32.221 million during June 2022, according to the data.

