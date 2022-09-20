Mobile import decrease 64.38% in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The import of mobile phones has witnessed a decreased of 64.38 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth the US $101.864 million during July-August (2022-23) as compared to the imports of US $285.947 million during July-August (2021-22), showing a decline of 64.38 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also witnessed a decline of 62.

17 percent during the month of August 2022, as compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobile phones during August 2022 was recorded at $63.060 million against the exports of $166.710 million in August 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones however increased by 62.51 percent during August 2022, as compared to the imports of US $38.804 million during July 2022, according to the data.