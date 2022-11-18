UrduPoint.com

Mobile Import Decreases 64.94% In 4 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The import of mobile phones witnessed a decrease of 64.94 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $226.051 million from July-October (2022-23) as compared to the imports of US $644.672 million during July- October (2021-22), showing a decline of 64.94 per cent, according to the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 56.06 per cent during the month of October 2022, as compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobile phones during October 2022 was recorded at $65.780 million against the exports of $149.712 million in October 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones increased by 12.62 per cent during October 2022, as compared to the imports of US $58.407 million during September 2022, according to the data.

