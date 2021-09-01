UrduPoint.com

Mobile Imports Decrease 19.44% In July 2021

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:16 PM

Mobile imports decrease 19.44% in July 2021

The imports of mobile phones into the country witnessed a decrease of 19.44 percent during the first month of current financial year 2021-22, as compared to the imports of last year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The imports of mobile phones into the country witnessed a decrease of 19.44 percent during the first month of current financial year 2021-22, as compared to the imports of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones of worth US $ 119.234 million during July 2021-22 as compared to the imports of US $147.999 million during July 2020-21, showing decline of 19.44 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On month-on-month basis, the mobile imports also dipped by 41.75 percent during July 2021 as compared to the imports of $204.677 million in June 2021, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports from the country witnessed an increase of 16.

94 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

According to PBS data, the exports from the country stood at $2.340 billion during July 2021 as against the exports of $2.001 billion recorded during July 2020, showing growth of 16.94 percent.

The imports during the month under review also went up by 52.45 percent by growing from $3.674 billion in July 2020 to $5.601 billion in July 2021.

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the month was recorded at $3.261 billion, showing an increase of 94.92 percent over the deficit of $1.673 billion recorded during July 2020, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Mobile June July 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

1.6-magnitude earthquake recorded in Dibba Al Fuja ..

1.6-magnitude earthquake recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah: NCM

8 minutes ago
 Philippines' COVID-19 cases tops 2 mln as Delta vi ..

Philippines' COVID-19 cases tops 2 mln as Delta virus spreads

7 minutes ago
 China to deliver large tunnel boring machines to I ..

China to deliver large tunnel boring machines to Italy

7 minutes ago
 Man kills sister over domestic issues

Man kills sister over domestic issues

7 minutes ago
 More rare animals discovered in SW China

More rare animals discovered in SW China

7 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Restore Relations With Georgia if ..

Russia Ready to Restore Relations With Georgia if Tbilisi Interested - Lavrov

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.