Mobile phone import increases 3.93pc in 9 months

The import of mobile phones has witnessed an increase of 3.93 percent during the nine months of the fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The import of mobile phones has witnessed an increase of 3.93 percent during the nine months of the fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth the US $1596.339 million during July-March (2021-22) as compared to the imports of US $1535.996 million during July-March (2020-21), showing growth of 3.93 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones however witnessed a decrease of 18.09 percent during the month of March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobile phones during March 2022 was recorded at $183.894 million against the exports of $224.

503 million in March 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones however increased by 29.47 percent during March 2022, as compared to the imports of US $142.033 million during February 2022, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's total merchandise exports increased by 24.98 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

The merchandize exports during July-March (2021-22) were recorded at $23.355 billion as compared to the exports of $18.687billion during July-March (2020-21), the PBS reported.

On the other hand, the merchandize imports went up by 49.10 percent from $39.489 billion last year to $58.877 billion during /395