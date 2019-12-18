UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mobile Phone Import Increases Over 63 In % 5 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:11 PM

Mobile phone import increases over 63 in % 5 months

The import of mobile phones into the country increased by 63.62 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country increased by 63.62 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $498.466 million during July-November (2019-20) as compared to the imports of $304.651 million during July-November (2018-19), showing growth of 63.62 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On year-on year basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed growth of 150.29 percent in November 2019, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The mobile imports during November 2019 were recorded at $110.725 million against the imports of $44.238 million in November 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones however witnessed declined of 6.68 percent during November 2019, as compared to the imports of $118.654 million during October 2019, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Mobile Same October November 2018 2019 Million

Recent Stories

MCC to tour Pakistan in 2020

3 minutes ago

Malala Yousafzai appears on cover page of Teen Vog ..

4 minutes ago

Some industries crumbling under the tax burden: Mi ..

7 minutes ago

The need for geriatric care for Pakistan’s agein ..

16 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy A51- Awesome First Impression

21 minutes ago

ECI partners with HSBC to help UAE businesses and ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.