Mobile phone import increases over 63 in % 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country increased by 63.62 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $498.466 million during July-November (2019-20) as compared to the imports of $304.651 million during July-November (2018-19), showing growth of 63.62 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On year-on year basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed growth of 150.29 percent in November 2019, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The mobile imports during November 2019 were recorded at $110.725 million against the imports of $44.238 million in November 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones however witnessed declined of 6.68 percent during November 2019, as compared to the imports of $118.654 million during October 2019, according to the data.