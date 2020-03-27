Mobile phone import increases over 80 pc to US $ 865 mln

(@FahadShabbir)

The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed increase of 80.95 percent during the first eight months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed increase of 80.95 percent during the first eight months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $865.169 million during July-February (2019-20) as compared to the imports of US $478.135 million during July-February (2018-19), showing growth of 80.95 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On year-on year basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed growth of 92.55 percent in February 2020, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The mobile imports during February 2020 were recorded at US $104.587 million against the imports of US $54.318 million in February 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones however witnessed decrease of 27.59 percent during February 2020, as compared to the imports of US $144.

437 million during January 2020, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 26.06 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same months of last year.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered about 3.62 per cent growth, whereas imports reduces by 13.81 per cent, according the foreign trade statistics, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period from July-February (2019-20), exports reached to $15.643 billion against the exports of $15.097 billion of the same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the country's imports witnessed significant decrease of 13.81 % as these went down from $36.563 billion in first eight months of last financial year to $31.515 billion of same period of current financial year, it said.

/395