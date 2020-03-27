UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mobile Phone Import Increases Over 80 Pc To US $ 865 Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:33 PM

Mobile phone import increases over 80 pc to US $ 865 mln

The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed increase of 80.95 percent during the first eight months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed increase of 80.95 percent during the first eight months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $865.169 million during July-February (2019-20) as compared to the imports of US $478.135 million during July-February (2018-19), showing growth of 80.95 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On year-on year basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed growth of 92.55 percent in February 2020, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The mobile imports during February 2020 were recorded at US $104.587 million against the imports of US $54.318 million in February 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones however witnessed decrease of 27.59 percent during February 2020, as compared to the imports of US $144.

437 million during January 2020, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 26.06 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same months of last year.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered about 3.62 per cent growth, whereas imports reduces by 13.81 per cent, according the foreign trade statistics, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period from July-February (2019-20), exports reached to $15.643 billion against the exports of $15.097 billion of the same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the country's imports witnessed significant decrease of 13.81 % as these went down from $36.563 billion in first eight months of last financial year to $31.515 billion of same period of current financial year, it said.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Mobile Same January February 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rupee struggles for recovery against US dollar  

2 minutes ago

TRA puts on hold disconnection of mobile phone ser ..

3 minutes ago

CBUAE and UBF clarify prioritising working remotel ..

4 minutes ago

LWMC carries out cleanliness operation in rain

33 seconds ago

People limited Friday prayers

56 seconds ago

Minister demands federal government to provide imm ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.