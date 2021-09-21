UrduPoint.com

Mobile Phone Imports Decrease 6.66% During July-August 2021

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 02:16 PM

Mobile phone imports decrease 6.66% during July-August 2021

The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 6.66 percent during the first two months of the ongoing financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 6.66 percent during the first two months of the ongoing financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth the US $285.947 million during July-August (2021-22) as compared to the imports of US $306.363 million during July-August (2020-21), showing negative growth of 6.66 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a year-on-year basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed an increase of 5.27 percent in August 2021, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The mobile imports during August 2021 were recorded at the US $166.710 million against the imports of US $158.3644 million in August 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also increased by 39.81 percent during August 2021, as compared to the imports of US $119.237 million during July 2021, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Mobile Same July August 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Challenger Usyk 'jumping in at the deep end', says ..

Challenger Usyk 'jumping in at the deep end', says Joshua

1 minute ago
 Vunipolas among five senior players dropped from E ..

Vunipolas among five senior players dropped from England rugby squad

1 minute ago
 OECD Upgrades Forecast for 2021 Eurozone GDP Growt ..

OECD Upgrades Forecast for 2021 Eurozone GDP Growth to 5.3%

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Mulls Allowing Rosneft to Export Gas to Eur ..

Moscow Mulls Allowing Rosneft to Export Gas to Europe on Trial Basis - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Ittehad Founders Group wins SCCI polls

Ittehad Founders Group wins SCCI polls

4 minutes ago
 Four bodies recovered from separate areas of Bannu ..

Four bodies recovered from separate areas of Bannu

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.