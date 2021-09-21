Mobile phone imports decrease 6.66% during July-August 2021

The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 6.66 percent during the first two months of the ongoing financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 6.66 percent during the first two months of the ongoing financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth the US $285.947 million during July-August (2021-22) as compared to the imports of US $306.363 million during July-August (2020-21), showing negative growth of 6.66 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a year-on-year basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed an increase of 5.27 percent in August 2021, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The mobile imports during August 2021 were recorded at the US $166.710 million against the imports of US $158.3644 million in August 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also increased by 39.81 percent during August 2021, as compared to the imports of US $119.237 million during July 2021, according to the data.