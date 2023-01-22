UrduPoint.com

Mobile Phone Imports Decrease 66.73% To $362 Mln In Six Months

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Mobile phone imports decrease 66.73% to $362 mln in six months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 66.73 percent during the six months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 362.862 million during July-December (2022-23) as compared to the imports of US $ 1090.647 million during July-December (2021-22), showing decline of 66.73 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 69.

10 percent during the month of December 2022 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobiles into the country during December 2022 were recorded at $ 72.291 million against the exports of $233.917 million in December 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also witnessed an increase of 12.04 percent during December 2022, as compared to the imports of US $64.520 million during November 2022, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Mobile Same November December Million

Recent Stories

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

5 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

14 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

14 hours ago
 Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, ..

Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, Everton beaten again

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.