Mobile Phone Imports Decreases 12.04% To $868.551 In 7 Months
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 12.04 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.
Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 868.551 million during July-January (2024-25) as compared to the imports of US $ 987.447 million during July-January (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 30.66 percent during the month of January 2025 when compared to the same month of last year.
The import of mobiles into the country during January 2025 was recorded at $ 135.127 million against the exports of $194.866 million in January 2024.
On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also decreased by 17.23 percent during January 2025, as compared to the imports of US $163.257 million during December 2024, according to the data.
It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise exports from the country increased by 10.16 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.
Exports during July-January (2024-25) were recorded at $19.584 billion against $17.777 billion during July-January (2023-24), according to PBS data.
On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 7.08 percent by growing from $30.893 billion last year to $33.079 billion during the first six months of the current year.
