Mobile Phone Imports Decreases 7.46% To $733.425 In 6 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 7.46 percent during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.
Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 733.425 million during July-December (2024-25) as compared to the imports of US $ 792.581 million during July-December (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 7.27 percent during the month of December 2024 when compared to the same month of last year.
The import of mobiles into the country during December 2024 was recorded at $ 163.257 million against the exports of $176.063 million in December 2023.
On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones however increased by 9.
29 percent during December 2024, as compared to the imports of US $149.375 million during November 2024, according to the data.
It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandized exports from the country increased by 11.04 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.
Exports during July-December (2024-25) were recorded at $16.639 billion against $14.985 billion during July-December (2023-24), according to PBS data.
On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 6.52 percent by growing from $26.137 million last year to $27.842 million during the first six months of the current year.
Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the months under review was recorded at $11.203 billion against the deficit of $11.152 billion last year, showing a slight increase of 0.46 percent.
