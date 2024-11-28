Open Menu

Mobile Phone Imports Decreases Over 10% To $420 Mln In 4 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Mobile phone imports decreases over 10% to $420 mln in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 10.46 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 420.799 million during July-October (2024-25) as compared to the imports of US $ 469.969 million during July-October (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones increased by 5.

06 percent during the month of October 2024 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobiles into the country during October 2024 was recorded at $ 174.338 million against the exports of $165.941 million in October 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also increased by 69.89 percent during October 2024, as compared to the imports of US $102.618 million during September 2024, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Mobile Same September October Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

2 minutes ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

25 minutes ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

47 minutes ago
 Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

56 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

1 hour ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

1 hour ago
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

3 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business