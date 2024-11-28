Mobile Phone Imports Decreases Over 10% To $420 Mln In 4 Months
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 10.46 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.
Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 420.799 million during July-October (2024-25) as compared to the imports of US $ 469.969 million during July-October (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones increased by 5.
06 percent during the month of October 2024 when compared to the same month of last year.
The import of mobiles into the country during October 2024 was recorded at $ 174.338 million against the exports of $165.941 million in October 2023.
On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also increased by 69.89 percent during October 2024, as compared to the imports of US $102.618 million during September 2024, according to the data.
