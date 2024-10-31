Mobile phone imports decreases over 18% to $246 mln in 3 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 18.93 percent during the first three months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 246.472 million during July-September (2024-25) as compared to the imports of US $ 304.029 million during July-September (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 17.

62 percent during the month of September 2024 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobiles into the country during September 2024 was recorded at $ 102.629 million against the exports of $124.576 million in September 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones however increased by 29.32 percent during September 2024, as compared to the imports of US $79.360 million during August 2024, according to the data.