Mobile Phone Imports Decreases Over 67% To $414 Mln In 7 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Mobile phone imports decreases over 67% to $414 mln in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 67.35 percent during the seven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 414.801 million during July-January (2022-23) as compared to the imports of US $ 1270.412 million during July- January (2021-22), showing a decline of 67.35 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 71.

10 percent during the month of January 2023 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobiles into the country during January 2023 was recorded at $ 51.960 million against the exports of $179.765 million in January 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also witnessed a decrease of 28.12 percent during January 2023, as compared to the imports of US $72.291 million during December 2022, according to the data.

