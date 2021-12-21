Mobile phone imports increase 18% to $856 mln in 5 months

The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 18.32 percent during the first five months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 18.32 percent during the first five months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth the US $856.727 million during July-November (2021-22) as compared to the imports of US $724.083 million during July-November (2020-21), showing growth of 18.32 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a year-on-year basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed an increase of 27.65 percent in November 2021, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The mobile imports during November 2021 were recorded at the US $212.055 million against the imports of US $166.

121 million in November 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also rose by 41.64 percent during November 2021, as compared to the imports of US $149.712 million during October 2021, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's total merchandise exports surged by 26.89 during the first five months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-November (2021-22) were recorded at $12.364 billion against the exports of $9.744 billion during July-November (2020-21).

On the other hand, the imports into the country also surged by 69.57 percent by growing from $19.468 billion last year to $33.012 billion during the current fiscal year, the PBS data added.

