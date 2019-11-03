UrduPoint.com
Mobile Phone Imports Increase 35pc To $269 Million In 1st Quarter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The imports of mobile phones into the country increased by 35.05 percent during the first quarter of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $269.051 million during July-September (2019-20) as compared to the imports of $199.224 million during July-September (2018-19), showing growth of 35.05 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On year-on year basis, the imports of mobile phones witnessed growth of 69.43 percent in September 2019, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The mobile imports during September 2019 were recorded at $105.567 million against the imports of $62.307 million in September 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also witnessed positive growth of 23.

87 percent during September 2019, as compared to the imports of $85.224 million during August 2019, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 34.85 percent during the first three months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same month of last year.

The trade deficit during July-September (2019-20) was recorded at $5.727 billion against the deficit of $8.791 billion during July-September (2018-19).

The exports increased from $5.374 billion during last year to $5.522 billion during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 2.75 percent.

On the other hand, the imports into the country witnessed declined of 20.6 percent by falling from $14.165 billion last year to $11.249 billion during the current fiscal year, the data revealed.

