UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mobile Phone Imports Increase 45.26% In Five Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 02:10 PM

Mobile phone imports increase 45.26% in five months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 45.26 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 724.085 million during July-November (2020-21) as compared to the imports of US $ 498.463 million during July-November (2019-20), showing growth of 45.26 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones rose by 50.04 percent during the month of November 2020 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobiles into the country during November 2020 were recorded at US $ 166.124 million against the exports of US $ 110.723 million in November 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also witnessed increase of 155.

30 percent during November 2020, as compared to the imports of US $ 65.069 million during October 2020, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise trade deficit increased by 1.05 percent during the first five months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-November (2020-21) was recorded at US $ 9.740 billion as compared to the deficit of $9.639 billion, showing increase 1.05 percent.

During the period under review, the country s exports registered growth of 2.11 percent, by going up from US $ 9.536 billion last year to $9.747 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports alo increased by 1.63 percent, from US $ 19.175 billion last year to US $ 19.487 billion during the current year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Mobile Same October November 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

DEWA launches phase 3 of its AI employee &#039;Ram ..

1 hour ago

Biologists create &quot;Atlas&quot; of gene expres ..

1 hour ago

S. Korea reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes implementation of Riyadh Agreement, f ..

3 hours ago

Brazil registers 50,177 new COVID-19 infections

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 20, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.