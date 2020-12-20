Mobile phone imports increase 45.26% in five months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 45.26 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 724.085 million during July-November (2020-21) as compared to the imports of US $ 498.463 million during July-November (2019-20), showing growth of 45.26 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones rose by 50.04 percent during the month of November 2020 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobiles into the country during November 2020 were recorded at US $ 166.124 million against the exports of US $ 110.723 million in November 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also witnessed increase of 155.

30 percent during November 2020, as compared to the imports of US $ 65.069 million during October 2020, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise trade deficit increased by 1.05 percent during the first five months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-November (2020-21) was recorded at US $ 9.740 billion as compared to the deficit of $9.639 billion, showing increase 1.05 percent.

During the period under review, the country s exports registered growth of 2.11 percent, by going up from US $ 9.536 billion last year to $9.747 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports alo increased by 1.63 percent, from US $ 19.175 billion last year to US $ 19.487 billion during the current year.

\395