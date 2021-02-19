Mobile phone imports increase 49.32% in 7 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 49.32 percent during the seven months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $1135.674 million during July-January (2020-21) as compared to the imports of US $760.589 million during July-January (2019-20), showing growth of 49.32 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones rose by 36.

28 percent during the month of January 2021 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobiles into the country during January 2021 were recorded at US $196.855 million against the exports of US $144.444 million in January 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones however witnessed decrease of 8.33 percent during January 2021, as compared to the imports of US $214.736 million during December 2020, according to the data.