Mobile Phone Imports Increase 52.37% To US $ 938.839 Mln

Sumaira FH 53 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:48 PM

Mobile phone imports increase 52.37% to US $ 938.839 mln

The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 52.37 percent during the first six months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 52.37 percent during the first six months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $938.839 million during July-December (2020-21) as compared to the imports of US $616.145 million during July-December (2019-20), showing growth of 52.37 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones rose by 82.49 percent during the month of December 2020 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobiles into the country during December 2020 were recorded at US $214.756 million against the exports of US $117.682 million in December 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also witnessed increase of 29.

28 percent during December 2020, as compared to the imports of US $166.121 million during November 2020, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise trade deficit increased by 5.93 percent during the first six months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-December (2020-21) was recorded at US $12.363 billion as compared to the deficit of $11.671 billion, showing increase 5.93 percent.

During the period under review, the country s exports registered growth of 5.09 percent, by going up from US $11.524 billion last year to $12.110 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports also increased by 5.51 percent, from US $ 23.195 billion last year to US $24.473 billion during the current year.

