Mobile phone imports increase 7pc in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 7.63 percent during the first eight months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $1411.619 million during July-February (2021-22) as compared to the imports of US $1311.493 million during July-February (2020-21), showing growth of 7.63 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones however decreased by 19.

69 percent during the month of February 2022 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobiles into the country during February 2022 were recorded at $141.207 million against the exports of $175.821 million in February 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also witnessed decline of 21.45 percent during February 2022, as compared to the imports of US $179.765 million during January 2022, according to the data.