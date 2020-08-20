UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mobile Phone Imports Increase 89.03 % During July 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:48 PM

Mobile phone imports increase 89.03 % during July 2020

The import of mobile phones has witnessed an increase of 89.03 percent during the first month of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The import of mobile phones has witnessed an increase of 89.03 percent during the first month of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $148.001 million during July 2020 as compared to the imports of US $78.295 million during July 2019, showing growth of 89.03 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones however witnessed decrease of 36.01 percent during July 2020, as compared to the imports of US $231.302 million during June 2020, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during the first month of the current fiscal year dipped by 7.72 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July 2020 was recorded at $1.686 billion against the deficit of $1.827 million in July 2019, the data revealed.

During the month under review, the exports from the country increased by 6.10 percent, from $1.886 billion last year to $2.001 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports witnessed decline of 0.70 percent by falling from $3.713 billion last year to $3.687 billion this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Mobile June July 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Taliban Believes US Report Alleging Group's Al Qae ..

1 minute ago

China's Leading Epidemiologist Praises Russia's CO ..

2 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 2.8 million

2 minutes ago

Thousands flee as fast-moving wildfires spread in ..

2 minutes ago

US sports broadcaster pulled from air after dispar ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks open lower extending US losses

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.