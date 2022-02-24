Mobile phone imports increases 11pc in 7 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 11.86 percent during the seven months of the fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth the US $1270.415 million during July-January (2021-22) as compared to the imports of US $1135.672 million during July-January (2020-21), showing growth of 11.86 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones however witnessed a decrease of 8.68 percent during the month of January 2022 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobile phones into the country during January 2022 was recorded at $179.

768 million against the exports of $196.853 million in January 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also dipped by 23.15 percent during January 2022, as compared to the imports of US $233.917 million during December 2021, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's total merchandise exports increased by 24.48 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

The merchandise exports during July-January (2021-22) were recorded at $17.744 billion as compared to the exports of $14.255 billion during July-January (2020-21), the PBS reported.

On the other hand, the merchandise imports went up by 59.33 percent from $29.257 billion last year to $46.616 billion during the current fiscal year.

