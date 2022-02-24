UrduPoint.com

Mobile Phone Imports Increases 11pc In 7 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Mobile phone imports increases 11pc in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 11.86 percent during the seven months of the fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth the US $1270.415 million during July-January (2021-22) as compared to the imports of US $1135.672 million during July-January (2020-21), showing growth of 11.86 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones however witnessed a decrease of 8.68 percent during the month of January 2022 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobile phones into the country during January 2022 was recorded at $179.

768 million against the exports of $196.853 million in January 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also dipped by 23.15 percent during January 2022, as compared to the imports of US $233.917 million during December 2021, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's total merchandise exports increased by 24.48 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

The merchandise exports during July-January (2021-22) were recorded at $17.744 billion as compared to the exports of $14.255 billion during July-January (2020-21), the PBS reported.

On the other hand, the merchandise imports went up by 59.33 percent from $29.257 billion last year to $46.616 billion during the current fiscal year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Mobile Same January December From Billion Million

Recent Stories

First play of PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi and Islamab ..

First play of PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will lock horns toda ..

3 minutes ago
 Aleem-Ahsan to umpire in Pakistan-Australia Tests

Aleem-Ahsan to umpire in Pakistan-Australia Tests

15 minutes ago
 Court to announce verdict in Noor Mukadam’s murd ..

Court to announce verdict in Noor Mukadam’s murder case today

33 minutes ago
 US reacts to question about PM Khan’s visit to R ..

US reacts to question about PM Khan’s visit to Russia

41 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Skyrocketing 35% to Almost $ ..

Gas Futures in Europe Skyrocketing 35% to Almost $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

38 minutes ago
 Turkish President Convenes Meeting of Security Cou ..

Turkish President Convenes Meeting of Security Council Over Events in Ukraine - ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>