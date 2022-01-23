Mobile phone imports increases 16pc in six months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 16.17 percent during the half of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $1090.621 million during July-December (2021-22) as compared to the imports of US $938.819 million during July-December (2020-21), showing growth of 16.17 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also rose by 8.

92 percent during the month of December 2021 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobiles into the country during December 2021 were recorded at $233.891 million against the exports of $214.736 million in December 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also witnessed increase of 10.30 percent during December 2021, as compared to the imports of US $212.058 million during November 2021, according to the data.