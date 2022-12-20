UrduPoint.com

Mobile Phones Import Decreases By 66.08% In 5 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Mobile phones import decreases by 66.08% in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The import of mobile phones witnessed a decrease of 66.08 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $290.570 million from July-November 2022 as compared to the imports of US $856.730 million during July- November (2021-22), showing a decline of 66.08 percent, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also declined by 69.57 percent during the month of November 2022, as compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobile phones during November 2022 was recorded at $64.520 million against the exports of $212.058 million in November 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also dipped by 1.

92 percent during November 2022, as compared to the imports of US $65.780 million during October 2022, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the first five months of the current fiscal year, the merchandise trade deficit witnessed a decline of 30.14 percent and was recorded at $ 14,406 million this year against the deficit of $ 20,621 million last year.

According to PBS data, the exports from July-November 2022 were recorded at $11,932 million against the exports of $12,362 million in July-November (2021-22), showing a decline of 3.48 percent.

On the other hand, the imports of the country decreased by 20.15 percent during the period under review by going down from $ 32,983 million last year to $ 26,338 million during the current year.

