UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mobile Phones Imports Increase 43.60% In 4 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:33 PM

Mobile phones imports increase 43.60% in 4 months

The import of mobile phones has witnessed an increase of 43.60 percent during the first four months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The import of mobile phones has witnessed an increase of 43.60 percent during the first four months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $556.783 million during July-October (2020-21) as compared to the imports of US $387.741 million during July-October (2019-20), showing growth of 43.60 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhime, year-on year basis, the import of mobile phones however witnessed a decrease of 46.

15 per cent in October 2020, compared to the imports of mobile phones in October 2019.

Mobile phone imports during October 2020 were recorded at $63.890 million compared to the imports of $118.653 million in October 2019.

On a month-on-month basis, imports of mobile phones also decreased by 65.75 per cent during October 2020, as compared to the imports of $186.530 million during September 2020, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Mobile September October 2019 2020 Million

Recent Stories

PML-N demands Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz's rele ..

22 minutes ago

Mexican Foreign Minister's Trip to Russia Postpone ..

1 minute ago

Shahbaz Gill urges opposition to respect people's ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Two Hong Kong Activists Plead Guilty to Involvemen ..

1 minute ago

Venezuela to Cancel Radical COVID-19 Quarantine Fr ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.