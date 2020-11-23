Mobile phones imports increase 43.60% in 4 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The import of mobile phones has witnessed an increase of 43.60 percent during the first four months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $556.783 million during July-October (2020-21) as compared to the imports of US $387.741 million during July-October (2019-20), showing growth of 43.60 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhime, year-on year basis, the import of mobile phones however witnessed a decrease of 46.

15 per cent in October 2020, compared to the imports of mobile phones in October 2019.

Mobile phone imports during October 2020 were recorded at $63.890 million compared to the imports of $118.653 million in October 2019.

On a month-on-month basis, imports of mobile phones also decreased by 65.75 per cent during October 2020, as compared to the imports of $186.530 million during September 2020, according to the data.