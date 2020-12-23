Mobile utility stores facilitate peoples at door steps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The mobile utility stores services is facilitating peoples by providing essential commodities on government's prescribed rates.

Earlier, under the directives of Federal government, Utility Stores Cooperation had launched Mobile Utility Stores to provide staple food items to the people during COVID-19 lock down at their door steps.

An official of the corporation said that the USC is providing five staple food iteMS(Wheat flour, pulses, rice, ghee and Sugar) at subsidized rates,successfully transferring government's subsidy to the people of the country.

The official informed that since January, 2020, USC has served 40.

28 million households by ensuring supply of staple food items at subsidized rates.

He told that sugar remained available in the Utility Stores outlets at Rs. 68 per kilogram, Wheat Flour at Rs. 800 per 20 kilogram, Ghee at Rs. 170 per kilogram, Super Basmati Rice at Rs.140 per kilogram, Sella Rice at Rs. 139 per kilogram, Dal Channa at Rs. 130 per kilogram, White Gram at Rs. 115 per kilogram throughout the year 2020.

He also said that a pilot project of deployment of point of Sale (POS) system was successfully executed at 10 utility stores and "we have successfully completed data transformation of all USC sale able items with bar codes to be used with warehousing and POS system".