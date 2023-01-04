UrduPoint.com

MoC To Follow Policy Of Trade Diversification, Non-traditional Market Access

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MoC to follow policy of trade diversification, non-traditional market access

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday said that the policy of trade diversification and non-traditional market access was a major priority to increase exports.

While talking to APP here, a senior official of the Ministry of Commerce said that under the trade diversification policy, work would be done on both the market and product diversification sides.

He said that non-traditional markets including North America and the Pacific have a special importance that needs more work.

He informed that Pakistan had obtained observer status in the Pacific Alliance.

Responding to a question, the senior official said that efforts were afoot to connect the local market with the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) trade alliance.

He said that talks were underway with the regional trading bloc of Chile, Peru, Mexico and some other countries for the trade alliance.

He stressed that regional trade was very crucial for increasing a country's trade. Pakistan was continuously negotiating with Central Asian countries for economic and trade integration, during which several agreements have been signed with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, he informed.

The official said that apart from a mutual transit trade agreement, Uzbekistan had signed a mutual Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Pakistan.

A transit trade agreement had also been signed between Pakistan and Kazakhstan recently, he added.

Similarly, mutual trade agreements and negotiations were taking place in Pakistan and Tajikistan, he highlighted.

Moreover, he shared that talks with Iran and Afghanistan were in progress to increase mutual trade including barter trade.

The work on the border trade markets between Pakistan and Iran was progressing, he said, adding that the role of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry was "very important" in that regard.

Replying to another query, the senior official said that 15 items had been identified for increasing trade with Afghanistan, including agricultural and pharmaceutical products.

He further said that after Brexit, negotiations were taking place with the United Kingdom to increase trade, and assured better results would come out soon.

He said that market and product excess was very important to double the volume of trade in both countries.

To a query regarding trade with Türkiye, he said that a trade and goods agreement had been reached with Türkiye, which will enhance mutual trade.

He said that negotiations were continuing with the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand in the trade and economic sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Quetta Thailand Exports Iran Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Progress Alliance Uzbekistan Indonesia United Kingdom Peru Tajikistan Chile Kazakhstan Malaysia Mexico Vietnam Chamber Brexit Border Market Commerce From Agreement Industry Asia

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of schoo ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of school in Sohbatpur

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister o ..

Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs

1 hour ago
 US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from ..

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from terrorism

2 hours ago
 United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

3 hours ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and MevlÃ¼t Ã‡avuÅŸoÄŸlu

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.