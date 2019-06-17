MoCC holds stakeholder discussions with OMCs on Electric Car policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has held stakeholder discussions with oil marketing companies (OMCs) to mull over Electric Car policy phase wise conversion of fuel cars over electric technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ):Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has held stakeholder discussions with oil marketing companies (OMCs) to mull over Electric Car policy phase wise conversion of fuel cars over electric technology.

Talking to APP, an official of the ministry said that after the approval of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to develop a policy framework for introducing Electric vehicles, the ministry had expedited its efforts to take all relevant stakeholders in the loop.

"During the recent consultative session with OMCs, the ministry has requested the companies to send their inputs over the matter within a week so that the policy formation to be carried in a right direction," he added.

The official said that everything was at the initial stages as the policy had to seek approval from the federal cabinet and Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), adding, "Likewise implementation mechanism will be developed." The deliberations were also being communicated with the automobile manufacturing companies. The ministry aimed at initiating conversion process from two wheels and three wheels transportation sources namely motorbikes and rickshaws then it would focus the four wheels including cars and buses, he added.

He underscored that Research and Development Engineering Company Lahore was working on electric cars and had developed an indigenous electric bike equipment of Rs 65,000 cost. "The fully charged electric bike has the capacity to run for 125 kilometers.The company claims that if government assists the firm then the price could be managed at a lower rate," he added.

The MoCC official said that the regulatory framework for electric cars would also developed whereas our target was to acquire the capacity of local manufacturing of electric cars alongwith indigenous potential for exporting this technology.

"The conversion of fuel using automobile to electric cars will help us to fulfill our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

We have pledged to reduce vehicular emissions under the Agreement," he mentioned.

"Almost 43 per cent vehicular emissions are contributing to the overall ambient air pollution prevailing across the hotspots of the country. Electric cars will reduce the impact of oil consumption bill on our economy with the general consumers to get benefit at the basic level. It has 1/4 times less fuel cost as compared to oil using automobiles. Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) have a thorough research work over electric cars and is in close coordination with the ministry to develop its policy framework," he added.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam chaired a consultative meeting regarding Clean Green Pakistan Cities Index earlier.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the provinces, experts and officials of the ministry of Climate Change.

The Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI) was city and neighborhood level index that aims to rank the cities and neighborhoods according to their cleanliness and greenery. The key indicators in the index include water supply, sanitation, hygiene, solid waste management, street conditions, parks and trees cover in the area.

"Initially 20 cities will be ranked according to the Clean Green Pakistan index which is planned to be launched in August 2019." The draft of the methodology and functionality of the Clean Green Cities index was presented at the meeting where inputs and suggestions were given by representatives and Adviser Malik Amin Aslam. The advisor suggested the team to further improve the methodology by taking all relevant stakeholders on board.

Malik Amin Aslam said the purpose of the index was to create a healthy competition among cities and this would also serve as an incentive for other cities to improve plantation, cleanliness and sanitation in their areas.

/778