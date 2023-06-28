Modern technology, quality seeds crucial for boosting agriculture production: Shahzad Ali Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Rice Research and Development board Government of Punjab Shahzad Ali Malik on Wednesday said that use of modern technology and best quality seed plays a crucial role in boosting agriculture production, offering numerous benefits and addressing key challenges faced by farmers in Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers led Shoukat Ali Arain from Mamukanjan Faisalabad, he said climate change poses significant challenges to agriculture, including erratic rainfall patterns and increased frequency of extreme weather events, said a news release.

Modern technologies like climate modeling, remote sensing, and crop simulation models help farmers adapt to these changes, he added.

They assist in making informed decisions regarding crop selection, planting schedules, and water management, ultimately enhancing resilience and reducing vulnerability.

He said government must provide interest free soft loans to farmers for purchase of modern agriculture implement and technology to bring green revolution across the country.

He said advanced agricultural technologies such as high-yield crop varieties, precision farming techniques, and improved irrigation systems enhance productivity.

These technologies help farmers maximize their output and yield, resulting in increased agricultural production and food security.

He said technologies offers innovative solutions for pest and disease management in crops. Remote sensing, satellite imagery, and drones equipped with multispectral sensors help identify early signs of plant stress, pests, or diseases.

This early detection allows timely intervention, preventing extensive crop damage and reducing the need for indiscriminate pesticide use.

Shahzad Ali Malik said embracing these technological advancements is essential for sustainable agricultural development, poverty reduction, and food security in the country.