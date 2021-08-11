Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech Shares Slide on New Europe Study of COVID Vaccine Side-Effects

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Shares of Moderna and BioNTech stocks fell their most in 17 months on Wednesday while those of Pfizer slid as well after reports emerged that Europe's drug regulator was studying for new side effects from COVID-19 vaccinations.

Moderna slumped 17.6 percent to $376.49 by 2:00 PM in New York (18:00 GMT). BioNTech also fell almost 18 percent to $341.88. It was the sharpest daily loss for both companies dating back to March 2020, at the cusp of the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer's stock dipped by 4 percent to $46.38.

The slide in the shares of the drugmakers came amid reports that European authorities were reportedly studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people after being vaccinated with mRNA COVID-19 shots made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech

Pfizer, and its German counterpart BioNTech, are the largest suppliers of coronavirus vaccines to Europe.

Just over 43.5 million doses of Moderna's vaccine have been administered in the European Economic Area as of July 29, the EMA said, compared to more than 330 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer shot.