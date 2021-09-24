(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Thursday with the head of US communication company Qualcomm to discuss potential investments in the country's electronics and telecommunications industries, the prime minister's office said.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met Mr. Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm today.

During the meeting, they discussed investment opportunities offered in India's telecommunications and electronics sector," the office said in a statement.

The discussion touched upon the country's initiative to incentivize domestic design and manufacturing of electronic systems as well as developments in India's semiconductor supply chain.

"Strategies for building the local innovation ecosystem in India were also discussed," the office added.

In 2019, India published its National Policy on Electronics to encourage development of the country's manufacturing of electronics hardware.