MoEF, WAPDA Sign Agreement For Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 06:59 PM
The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Friday signed a Subsidiary Loan Agreement (SLA) amounting to US$ 25 million for the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Friday signed a Subsidiary Loan Agreement (SLA) amounting to US$ 25 million for the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project.
The Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz, signed on behalf of the Ministry, while Chairman WAPDA, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Sajjad Ghani, represented WAPDA, said a news release.
Ambassador of Kuwait in Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Al. Mutairi graced the ceremony with his presence.
This significant financing comes as a result of the Kuwait Fund’s commitment to extend a total of US$ 100 million to support the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project. The total financing will be disbursed through four equal loans, each amounting to US$ 25 million. The first loan agreement was signed between the Government of Pakistan and the Kuwait Fund on June 3, 2024, in Kuwait, it added.
The Mohmand Dam is a comprehensive infrastructure project designed to address multiple needs.
It aims to generate approximately 2,862 GWh of electricity annually with an installed capacity of 800 MW, significantly reducing the existing energy supply gap.
Additionally, the dam will create an active storage reservoir with a capacity of about 1,594 million cubic meters, ensuring a reliable and sustained supply of irrigation water.
The 213-meter high structure will also play a critical role in flood control, mitigating the risk of flood damage and providing essential flood protection.
Furthermore, the project will supply 13.32 cubic meters per second of drinking water from the Mohmand Dam reservoir to Peshawar city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, addressing the region’s need for a stable drinking water supply.
The Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs said that the signing of this SLA marks a vital step towards the smooth implementation of the Mohmand Dam Project, facilitating the development of critical infrastructure that will provide lasting benefits in terms of power generation, irrigation, flood control, and water supply.
Recent Stories
Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza
World blood donor day observed in Sukkur
Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digital economy: Shaza
DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Eid-ul-Azha
LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon
BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq
Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world
HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop
Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes down illegal cattle markets
Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches
To protect the natural beauty of the River Kunhar and other streams KDA and Star ..
People advised to adopt health safety measures during cattle markets visit
More Stories From Business
-
PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign investment across multiple sectors: ICCI15 minutes ago
-
Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ministers27 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares open lower9 minutes ago
-
2 new UAF sugarcane varieties approved for commercialisation2 hours ago
-
Dr. Yusuf Zafar expresses gratitude to govt for PCCC support in Budget 2024-252 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 9 paisa against Dollar9 minutes ago
-
European stocks slide on French vote jitters9 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.800 per tola3 hours ago
-
SECP launches companies’ regularization scheme3 hours ago
-
SECP asks companies to benefit from Regularize scheme by Sept 153 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 1.30 pc4 hours ago