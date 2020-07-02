MoF responds to misleading tweets, says announcing auction calendar every month a common practice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on Wednesday clarified that it was a common practice followed by the ministry to announce every month the auction calendar for next three months (on rolling monthly basis) for raising of debt through issuance of government securities including T-bills, PIBs and Sukuks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ):The official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on Wednesday clarified that it was a common practice followed by the ministry to announce every month the auction calendar for next three months (on rolling monthly basis) for raising of debt through issuance of government securities including T-bills, PIBs and Sukuks.

The spokesperson was responding to certain misleading tweets regarding conduct of government securities auctions and re-profiling of debt obtained from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

"In response to certain misleading tweets regarding conduct of government securities auctions and re-profiling of debt obtained from SBP, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance would like to clarify that every month, Ministry of Finance announces auction calendar for next three months (on rolling monthly basis) for raising of debt through issuance of government securities including T-bills, PIBs and Sukuks," said a press statement issued by the ministry.

The statement said on April 10, the ministry of finance announced schedule of auction of government Securities, which was also confirmed on June 16, according to which the instant auction was scheduled on June 24.

The fact can be reconfirmed from pictures still available on Bloomberg terminal also, the statement added.

On June 24, as per the pre-announced schedule, the monthly auction of Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) was held while on June 25, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) held an "unscheduled emergency meeting of Monetary Policy Committee" and reduced the Policy Rate by one percent.

By suggesting that SBP should have either held the MPC meeting earlier or informed the MoF to delay the auction to take advantage of the reduction in Policy Rate, an incorrect impression is being created that, by not influencing each other's decision, MOF and SBP have caused a loss to the Government Exchequer which is grossly incorrect as both the agencies are working in a professional manner and in their own domain.

The said auction of PIBs is being linked with re-profiling of debt obtained from SBP, which is also not correct.

The spokesperson reiterated that borrowing was a function of Ministry of Finance (MoF) whereas setting the Policy Rate is the function of SBP. International best practices require the two agencies to act independently and professionally. If these agencies start influencing each other's decisions, then monetary policy can become hostage to the budgetary/borrowing considerations and vice versa. The independent exercise of these functions is important for economic and financial stability of the country.

Talking about the re-profiling and retirement of debt obtained from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the spokesperson said that at the end of FY19, government of Pakistan decided that short-term debt of Rs 7.7 trillion obtained from SBP over the years shall be converted into long-term debt and retired over next 10 years.

Accordingly, a policy decision was taken to terminate borrowing from SBP, it said adding that this decision has been appreciated by the international credit rating agencies and multilateral institutions such as International Monetary Fundas it reflects government's commitment to greater fiscal discipline, macroeconomic stability and financial market development.

It is, therefore, regrettable that this paradigm shift in right direction is being negatively portrayed to mislead the public, the statement added.