UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoF, SBP Introduce Risk Sharing Mechanism To Support SMEs, Small Businesses

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:44 PM

MoF, SBP introduce risk sharing mechanism to support SMEs, small businesses

The Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan have introduced risk-sharing mechanism to support bank lending to SMEs and small businesses to avail SBP's Refinance Facility to Support Employment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ):The Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan have introduced risk-sharing mechanism to support bank lending to SMEs and small businesses to avail SBP's Refinance Facility to Support Employment.

Taking cognizance of the SMEs finding difficulties in arranging adequate collateral and banks' risk averseness in taking exposures for such lending under the SBPs Refinance Scheme to Support Employment and Prevent Layoff of Workers, Ministry of Finance has stepped forward to shoulder risk sharing with banks, said a news release on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the Federal Government has allocated Rs30 billion under a credit risk sharing facility for the banks spread over four years to share the burden of losses due to any bad loans in future. Under this risk sharing arrangement, Federal Government will bear 40% first loss on principal portion of disbursed loan portfolio of the banks. This facility will incentivize banks to extend loans to collateral deficient SMEs and small corporates with sales turnover of upto Rs.

2 billion to avail financing under SBP refinance scheme.

Under the SBP's Refinance Scheme to Support Employment and Prevent Layoff of Workers due to the impact of COVID-19, businesses that commit to not lay off workers in the next three months can avail credit through banks for the three months of wages and salaries expenses at a concessional markuprate.

The risk-sharing mechanism being introduced today, that is expected to increase the banks' incentive to lend to SMEs and small corporate under this scheme, was developed on the basis of feedback received from relevant stakeholders and in collaboration between MOF and SBP. Ministry of Finance's swift approval of the subsidy to provide risk coverage to banks has made it possible for the SBP to launch this credit risk sharing facility for which relevant circular has been issued.

SBP will continue to monitor the implementation of the scheme.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank From Government Share Billion Employment

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular to mall owners granted p ..

33 seconds ago

ISI DG Gen Faiz Hamid calls on PM

5 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific intensifies sanitation protocols for ..

9 minutes ago

Over 50,000 coronavirus infections in Belgium

15 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

16 minutes ago

Provinces yet to develop consensus on reopening of ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.