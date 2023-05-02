President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Tuesday said that Pakistan needed a great boost in exports to improve its economy and urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to cooperate with the business community in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Tuesday said that Pakistan needed a great boost in exports to improve its economy and urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to cooperate with the business community in that regard.

He said this while talking to Director General Organization of Islamic Cooperation & Economic Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Asma Rabbani during a meeting with her along with a delegation.

Director ED Bilal Akram Shah and Assistant Director ED Hira Fatima were also present on the occasion.

Ahsan Bakhtawari�said that the close cooperation of Pakistani foreign missions with the private sector was the key to promote�exports.

He said that the Ethiopian�Ambassador in Pakistan was very active in promoting business interests of�his�country�and urged the ambassadors�also�work hard to�explore�new markets�for�exports.

He said�that ICCI�was planning to promote tourism and intended to celebrate Africa Day to highlight�exports potential�for Pakistan in the African market, so�MOFA�should cooperate with�ICCI�in this regard.� He also highlighted the importance of close links between the Chambers of Commerce and the Foreign Missions of Pakistan�to improve the economy.

Addressing the delegation, Asma Rabbani, DG�OIC�&�ED,�Ministry of Foreign Affairs,�lauded the role of the business community in the development of the economy.� She said that a better understanding of the international�market was important for promoting exports �and�assured that MOFA would cooperate with the business community for better access to the global market.� She�said that�MOFA�would act as a bridge between Pakistani missions and chambers of commerce for closer ties to promote business and economic interests of Pakistan in the international market.

She stressed the need for strong linkages between MOFA, Ministry of Commerce,�BOI�and ICCI to improve Pakistan's economy.� She�said that�ICCI�should prepare comprehensive proposals to promote Pakistan's exports in Africa, Central Asia and other markets, which would be considered for implementation.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President�ICCI, said that Pakistan could improve its exports by focusing on product development, so�MOFA should cooperate with the private sector in this regard.�He shared useful proposals to improve olive oil export and meet the palm oil�needs�of Pakistan.