Open Menu

MOFA Urges Business Community To Tap Untapped Markets For Pakistan’s Trade Growth

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOFA urges business community to tap untapped markets for Pakistan’s trade growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) A delegation from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), led by President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, met with Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss ideas for enhancing Pakistan’s trade and exports through a focus on trade diplomacy.

Addressing the delegation, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui emphasized that ASEAN, Central Asia, and Africa represent substantial untapped markets for Pakistan. He stressed that the business community should concentrate efforts on these regions to improve the country’s trade and exports. Siddiqui highlighted Pakistan's production of high-quality pharmaceuticals and other products that could gain a significant market share in these promising markets.

Siddiqui urged the business community to engage in joint ventures with foreign counterparts and facilitate technology transfer to Pakistan, thereby upgrading the country’s production capacity. He assured full cooperation with the private sector in exploring new markets to enhance the country’s exports.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, in his remarks, underscored the need for Pakistan to prioritize trade diplomacy as a means to boost prosperity and economic growth. He emphasized the crucial role of Pakistani diplomats in foreign countries in identifying new avenues for promoting Pakistani exports.

Bakhtawari noted that through effective trade diplomacy, Pakistan could attract more foreign investment and secure advantageous trade agreements with other nations, reducing dependence on foreign loans.

He announced ICCI’s plans to organize a Pakistan-ASEAN Business Forum to explore potential areas for business collaboration with ASEAN countries. He mentioned that ICCI delegations have already visited Indonesia, and another delegation is scheduled to explore opportunities in Thailand.

Bakhtawari expressed the ICCI's commitment to working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to strengthen the country's trade diplomacy.

Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President of ICCI, emphasized the importance of close cooperation between Pakistani diplomats in foreign countries and chambers of commerce to promote business and economic interests in the international market. He stressed the need for diplomats to provide full support to Pakistani business delegations during their visits to foreign countries.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President and Secretary General of UBG Pakistan, highlighted the global shift from geopolitics to geoeconomics to boost business and investment. He urged Pakistani foreign diplomats to collaborate with the private sector to revolutionize export promotion and bring economic prosperity to the country. Bakhtawari also advocated for direct flights and Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with ASEAN countries to enhance Pakistan’s trade and exports.

Members of the ICCI delegation, including Maqsood Tabish and Rizwan Cheena, shared additional ideas to promote Pakistan’s trade diplomacy in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Islamabad Thailand Technology Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Indonesia Chamber Market Commerce From Industry Share Asia

Recent Stories

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

30 minutes ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

1 hour ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

2 hours ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

2 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

5 hours ago
Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghos ..

Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghost employees: Mubeen Jumani

17 hours ago
 NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

17 hours ago
 Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic ..

Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic awaits in semis

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business